Swinton reveals £32m loss for 2017

Turnover also dipped at the broker, which is set to be bought by Ardonagh, as number of live policies fell to 1.6m.

Swinton has reported a pre-tax loss of £31.7m for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: profit of £13.1m).

According to a document filed on Companies House, the broker also posted an operating loss of £31.4m in 2017, which is a significant fall from the £14.9m operating profit it achieved in the preceding year.

Its turnover also fell to £168.8m in 2017 from £222.8m in 2016, while the number of live policies fell to 1.6m (2016: 2.1m).

According to Swinton its average monthly number of full time employees during 2017 was 2,304, down from 3,090 in 2016.

Reduction

Swinton stated in the document: “The market continued to remain very competitive in 2017, with lower volumes being the main driver of a reduction in turnover, as consumers continue to move away from the traditional offline sales channels to the more price competitive online channels.

“Volumes were also impacted by the adoption of a simplified product set combined with proactively focusing on profitable business acquisition over volume.”

Swinton further stated that its operating loss was impacted by one-off costs totalling £43.8m over the year, which included a £21.2m spend on restructuring. The remainder was made up by a mix of factors including £8m on replatforming and IT, £5m on the head office move and £7m on “strategic and product development”.

Ardonagh

Last week The Ardonagh Group won the race to buy Swinton Group from Covéa Group for £165m.

Swinton announced in 2017 that it aimed to be the largest digital broker in the UK by 2019.

The broker closed 130 branches in 2016 and in 2017 Insurance Age revealed it was going through a restructure that put 900 jobs and 84 additional branches under review.

Its latest restructure earlier this year saw the broker shut 40 branches and put 268 people at risk of redundancy.

According to its results, Swinton closed a total of 96 branches during 2017 and consolidated a number of call centres into its head office in Manchester.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.