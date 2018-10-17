Newbie news: Still learning

Philip Smith, director at Mayfield Insurance Brokers, explains how he was persuaded back from retirement to set up a new broker in Hartlepool with his son Martin

▶ You have been trading for exactly a year now – why did you start up on your own?

We wanted to specialise in commercial and high net worth business. We both used to work for a family firm that was founded by my grandfather in 1897. It is still run by my brother. I worked there for 50 years until I retired. My son Martin, who worked alongside me, left and started this business and got me out of retirement. Our previous colleagues are set in their ways and concentrating on personal lines, but we don’t see volume personal lines business as the future for brokers.

▶ Have you always been in insurance?

Yes, I started with Eagle Star in 1963. Martin has worked alongside me for the last 15 years and we’re very much a father and son team.

▶ How hard was it to get up and running?

We wouldn’t have done it without the help of Bluefin Network, who have been excellent guiding us through the authorisation process. They said it would take four to six months on average and we were authorised after two months to the day. Somebody said it might have been an all-time record.

▶ What were your targets for the year?

Our target was £500,000 of gross written premium (GWP) in the first 12 months and we’ve exceeded that so we’re happy.

▶ Where do you see the business in three years’ time?

We’re moving into new premises on our local marina soon. We have capacity for several more staff in that location and in three years’ time our GWP target is £2.5m. That’s going to be a hard slog, but we’ll do it.

The biggest obstacle was probably the FCA application for authorisation. It went on for pages and pages Philip Smith

▶ How big is the team?

For now it’s just the two of us. The main admin network is Bluefin and they do accounts, compliance and even place business for us through their underwriting desk. It leaves us totally free to concentrate on looking after clients, which is what it’s all about.

▶ Are you planning on recruiting?

Yes that’s the next stage. It’s getting a bit hectic here and we need to take on more people. The big debate is whether to take on somebody with experience or start with a raw recruit on an apprenticeship scheme. We have capacity in our new office for 10 desks.

▶ Has anyone helped you with funding?

No, it’s self-funded. We’ve got enough to buy the new office and set up the new business.

▶ What were the most difficult obstacles to overcome and how did you do it?

We debated for a while about being appointed representatives but saw that was not the way. We looked at various networks and Bluefin was the best. The biggest obstacle was probably the FCA application for authorisation. It went on for pages and pages.

▶ What is the local competition like?

We’re setting out to be a regionally based organisation so in the region we have the big boys, but we can compete with them. In our town itself, Hartlepool, there are no serious commercial brokers. There are a few doing personal lines and fairly small package business for the odd shop here and there, but nobody specialising in commercial business.

▶ How have you marketed yourselves?

Word of mouth. Martin is a member of Business Network International and gets a stack of business through that. We also had a lot of loyal clients coming to us from our previous incarnation. Year two will probably be a harder slog.

▶ What has insurer support been like?

Very good. Some of the agencies took a long time to come through, I won’t name names but we got one around 10 months after the application. Some of them were really on the ball. We’ve got all the ones we need now.

▶ Would you advise other people to go out on their own?

If they’re prepared to work hard and work all hours – why not? I would think you’d need 10 years’ experience under your belt minimum to be effective. I’ve been in the business 55 years and I’m still learning something new every day. I’m enjoying the challenge.