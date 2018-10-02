GRP-owned County Group buys Rahon Insurance

The deal is the broker's second since being bought by GRP.

The County Group has bought Derby-based commercial broker Rahon Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

This is County’s second purchase since it was bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in January this year and follows its deal to buy a majority stake in Guardian Insurance Brokers in July.

Family business Rahon was established by Tajinder Atwal in 1994 and specialises in SME, commercial combined, leisure, motor fleet, motor trade and property owners.

According to County chief executive officer Dave Clapp it is one of a series of acquisitions the business will be looking to complete during the next few months.

Potential

Clapp noted that the business would be focusing on buying commercial brokers that “bring something different to the group” and have the potential for growth.

He added: “This acquisition, and our very strong pipeline, are evidence of the attraction of our model for owners looking to create value from their life’s work.

“Tajinder and the team have built a great business and we are really excited about working together in the future.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO, Broking, said: “County Group has made no secret of its ambition to double in size during the next five years, through a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

“Rahon is a well-run family business and an excellent fit for County. I warmly welcome Tajinder and his team to GRP.”

Atwal said: “We have carefully selected The County Group as the right people to work with. Dave and the County team have the same aspirations and ethos as us.”

