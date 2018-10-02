Insurance Age

Hine Insurance Brokers buys W Brian Wilson & Son

Deal
Specialist church and charity broker brings £1m of GWP to Hine.

Hine Insurance Brokers has bought Cheshire-based family broker W Brian Wilson & Son Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Wilson & Son’s previous owner Stephen Wilson has retired from the broker, while the three remaining employees, along with the broker’s business and clients, are moving across to Hine’s Didsbury office.

The broker was established in 1988 and specialises in church and charity insurance and offers tailored solutions for personal and commercial clients.

Local
Hine managing director Paul Hine told Insurance Age that Wilson & Son brought £1m of gross written premium to the firm.

He explained that the deal came about after the business approached a number of local brokers earlier this year.

Noting that discussions with Wilson & Son had been going on since February, he added: “We’re glad to have them and the clients are all local so they will continue to deal with a local broker.

“The staff will be an asset to us. They’re local so we’ve known of them for years and know lots about them and it seemed like a good fit.”

