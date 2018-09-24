UK Broker Summit 2018: All Brexit options worse than staying in - David Smith

The Sunday Times economics editor says Brexit supporters and remainers will see there’s still a battle to be fought after March 2019.

A no deal Brexit would be disastrous and a significant economic shock, according to David Smith, economics editor at The Sunday Times.

Speaking to delegates at the UK Broker Summit 2018, Smith highlighted the importance of clarity around what will happen after Brexit.

He added that the UK economy is growing at a slower rate than expected because businesses are cautious about investing and will hold back until the situation is clearer.

“The government is in the unusual situation of having looked at all of the Brexit options and they are all worse than staying in the EU,” he continued.

Adding: “The benefits are small in relation to the losses the UK will endure by leaving the EU.”

However, he noted that polls have showed that not enough people have changed their opinion about leaving the EU for politicians to decide to stop it.

Outcome

Smith argued that the most likely outcome is that there will be an agreement on the withdrawal by March 2019, and that the UK will remain in the single market until there is a “proper solution” to the problem of the Irish border.

He further explained that a trade deal can only be negotiated after the UK has left the EU and become a third country.

According to Smith, many Brexiteers now back an arrangement similar to Canada’s because no one wants to “own the consequences of a no deal outcome”.

Battle

Smith continued: “Brexit supporters and remainers will see there’s still a battle to be fought after March 2019.”

In his view it is a shame that the Prime Minister has already ruled out the EEA model that Norway has, which includes staying in the single market.

“Our economy has grown by overall 40% since the single market came to be,” he explained.

“People say we would have no chance to influence the rules – but Norway does and we’re bigger so we would have a bigger influence.”

According to Smith the chances of a no deal Brexit are lower, with 2 to 1 in favour of a deal.

“Everyone knows no deal would be disastrous and it would permanently give Brexit a bad name because of the consequences of it,” he added.

Opportunities

Smith further explained that, despite the uncertainties, there are opportunities in any situation.

He noted that it was encouraging that the world economy was currently doing well after a long period of weak growth following the financial crisis ten years ago.

“We’re now close to being back to where were before crisis,” he concluded.

