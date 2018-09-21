InsurTech Futures: Amazon coming into insurance “fantastic” - Simply Business CEO

Jason Stockwood tells delegates at Insurance 3.0 that the industry needs competition from outside players in order to up its game.

The insurance industry is in “poor shape” when it comes to technology, according to Simply Business group chief executive officer Jason Stockwood.

Speaking to delegates at the Insurance 3.0 conference in London on 21 September, Stockwood said: “There was an overall InsurTech hype about five years ago. But I don’t think it’s a technology problem, it’s a product problem that technology can help solve.”

He added that the industry needed more competition from players outside of the market in order to raise the bar for customer service and tech innovation.

Amazon

According to Stockwood, Amazon entering the UK insurance industry would be “fantastic”.

“We need more competition and more digital people, such as Amazon, to come into the market from the outside,” he continued.

“It makes us try harder and as an industry we could do better.”

There have been numerous rumours about what Amazon’s potential entry into the UK insurance market would look like.

Insurance Age revealed in May that the tech giant was working with UK insurers and that it was in the process of building a panel of brokers.

In August it was reported that Amazon was looking to launch an aggregator site.

Travelers

The CEO also addressed Simply Business’ sale to Travelers in March 2017, noting: “The wonderful thing about having an institution such as Travelers behind us is that we’re thinking about the next 20 or 30 years now rather than with private equity where there’s a shorter cycle.”

He added that the broker still has “huge aspirations” in the UK, where it was looking at new markets and innovations.

“It wasn’t an economic deal for me, this is my life’s work now. It was really about how we could find a partner,” Stockwood insisted.

Following the takeover, Simply Business is also set to expand into the US with a new office in Boston. As a result, David Summers was appointed to the newly created role of UK chief executive officer in November last year.

Stockwood explained that the insurer had largely left Simply Business alone, but noted the two firms were learning from each other.

“We try to leverage the best of Travelers – their scale, their knowledge, their capital and the best things about their culture,” he concluded.

“Vice versa they’re looking at us and our technology.”

