Broker named on FSCS insolvency list

Organisation declared six financial firms in default in August 2018.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared Leicester-based Abbot Insurance Brokers, trading as Abbot Insurance, in default.

The compensation body stated that it is satisfied that the broker is unable to pay claims for compensation made against it, adding that it will now step in to help consumers that have been affected.

In total six failed financial firms were declared in default in August 2018.

In July the FSCS declared Ipswich-based broker Ignition Select to be in default. The car insurance broker had collapsed in July 2017 with the loss of 70 jobs.

Protect

Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at FSCS, said: “FSCS steps in to protect consumers around the UK when authorised financial services firms go bust.

“This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects your deposits, investments, home finance and insurance.”

He continued: “We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.