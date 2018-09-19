Ex broker jailed for £140,000 fraud

Woman made 31 false claims, including that her daughter was a victim in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

A former insurance broker and director has been sentenced to jail after making fraudulent insurance claims worth £142,334.

Susan Pain, 51, of Shakespeare Avenue, Kirkby, Liverpool, made a total of 31 fraudulent claims for unexpected overheads encountered by medical professionals.

One of them was that her daughter had sustained serious injuries in the terror attack at Manchester Arena in 2017.

Sentence

Following an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (Ifed), Pain pleaded guilty of fraud by false representation at Liverpool Crown Court and on 18 September was sentenced to two years in jail.

Ifed noted it became aware of Pain’s fraudulent activity after a referral from Axa in July 2017.

When Pain worked as a broker at Medical Money Management General Insurance Brokers in Liverpool she sold policies underwritten by Axa.

She oversaw a section of the company that insured people in the medical and dental professions against unexpected overheads caused by sickness, maternity, family emergencies and jury service.

Axa began investigating Pain after they noticed discrepancies in one of the claims she had processed.

Pain made the claim in her own name, believing that she would avoid detection because she was known professionally by her former name Susan Raufer.

She claimed for loss of earnings due to her daughter sustaining multiple serious injuries in the terror attack at Manchester Arena, and having to undergo two major operations.

However, in reality Pain has no children and Axa found out the claim was false when they could not trace the victim.

Investigation

The insurer conducted a complete review of the claims processed by Pain and discovered a number of other discrepancies.

Between March 2010 and July 2017, Pain made a total of 31 fraudulent insurance claims in the names of friends and family, plus some in her own name.

In total, Pain falsely claimed £142,334. According to Ifed she asked her friends and family, whose names she’d used to make the claims, to receive the money into their bank accounts through cheques and BACS transfer.

Ifed said Pain’s friends and family were oblivious to her fraudulent activity and that she was using their names, as she had told them that the money was for her bonus at work and that she would obtain a tax advantage if the money was paid into their accounts.

An Ifed financial investigator discovered the money had been returned to Pain and confirmed that no fraudulent activity had been carried out by any of the family or friends who were involved.

Trust

Detective Constable Ant Andrews, who the led the investigation for Ifed, said: “Pain exploited the tragic terror attack at the MEN Arena, as well as other examples of human suffering, to make a financial gain.

“She betrayed the trust she had with her friends and family, using their details to make the false claims, then lying to them so she could receive the money she’d stolen.

“She is now paying a significant price for her fraudulent activity, not just with the sentence handed down by the court, but also with the loss of her job and reputation.”

Carolyn Scott, head of household and lifestyle at Axa Insurance, added: “Ms Pain took advantage of a position of trust to deceive her employer and defraud Axa.

“She used details of extremely upsetting events and circumstances to make fraudulent claims for her own personal gain.

“We alerted Ifed once we suspected fraudulent activity and are very happy with the outcome today. Cases like this prove that collaboration can ensure fraudsters are brought to justice.”

