MMC confirms up to 3,750 jobs in danger from JLT takeover

MMC expects a headcount reduction of 2-5% of its total workforce.

Up to 3,750 people could be at risk of redundancy following Marsh and McLennan Companies’ (MMC) purchase of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT).

The deal, worth $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash, was announced yesterday (18 September) and is expected to close in spring 2019.

MMC stated that there will be “some duplication” between the two businesses, particularly in functional support areas.

Headcount reduction

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, the broker detailed that it expects a potential reduction in headcount of between 2 and 5% of its total global workforce and across a “broad range of job categories”.

The combined group has 75,000 employees, which means up to 3,750 jobs could be at risk.

The company reported in the document: “MMC’s preliminary evaluation suggests that MMC is expected to achieve synergies of approximately $250m within three years of completion of the acquisition, a substantial portion of which could come from headcount reductions in addition to savings in real estate, IT, outside services and other initiatives.”

Growth

In a conference call with the media yesterday, MMC president and chief executive officer Dan Glaser noted the acquisition was “about one word ‘growth’”.

“I’ve been in the industry for 35 years and have long admired JLT as one of a select group of best in class organisations,” he said adding that the takeover was “a meaningful step forward in our efforts to expand in higher growth and higher margin segments”.

It is unclear how many UK-based roles will be affected, but brokers have already predicted departures from JLT and several saw it as an opportunity to attract people to their businesses.

UK Global Group director Richard Hodson, who has previously worked at JLT, told Insurance Age: “For small brokers there are going to be a lot of people who are hugely talented coming from JLT who will be disgruntled.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.