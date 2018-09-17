UK Broker Awards 2018: Meet the winners

Thomas Carroll Group was named Broker of the Year, while Lisa Powis was awarded the Achievement in Broking trophy and Julie Page was crowned Broker Personality of the Year.

Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards 2018 took place on Friday (14 September) and the best in broking were recognised and celebrated for their successes.

The prestigious Achievement Award was taken home by Lisa Powis, founder of Fresh Insurance, for her hard work and many contributions to the broking industry.

The ceremony took place at the Brewery in London and the Insurance Broker of the Year trophy was scooped up by Thomas Carroll Group, which was also recognised in one more category.

Here’s the full list of all of the winners and the highly commended:

Cyber Broker Award

Wilby

Digital Broker Award

advo

Marketing & Customer Engagement

H&H Insurance Brokers

Insurance Brokers Highly commended - CoverForYou

Claims Team Award

JLT Specialty

Customer Service Award

Caravan Guard

High Net Worth Broker Award

Stanhope Cooper

Training Award

Sutton Winson

Highly commended - Centor Insurance & Risk Management

Schemes Broker of the Year

Cliverton

Community Broker of the Year

The Risk Factor

Young Broker of the Year

Kirsty Wainwright-Noble, Towergate Insurance

Highly commended - Sam Jackson Towergate Insurance

Broker Start-up

Konsileo

Highly commended - Vizion

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

Staysure

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

Thomas Carroll Group

Highly commended - Centor Insurance & Risk Management

Network of the Year

The Purple Partnership

Broker Personality of the Year

Julie Page, CEO Aon UK

Insurance Broker of the Year

Thomas Carroll Group

Achievement Award

Lisa Powis

Well done to all of the winners.

Insurance Age is looking forward to celebrating with the sector again in 2019.