UK Broker Awards 2018: Meet the winners
Thomas Carroll Group was named Broker of the Year, while Lisa Powis was awarded the Achievement in Broking trophy and Julie Page was crowned Broker Personality of the Year.
Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards 2018 took place on Friday (14 September) and the best in broking were recognised and celebrated for their successes.
The prestigious Achievement Award was taken home by Lisa Powis, founder of Fresh Insurance, for her hard work and many contributions to the broking industry.
The ceremony took place at the Brewery in London and the Insurance Broker of the Year trophy was scooped up by Thomas Carroll Group, which was also recognised in one more category.
Here’s the full list of all of the winners and the highly commended:
Cyber Broker Award
- Wilby
Digital Broker Award
- advo
Marketing & Customer Engagement
- H&H Insurance Brokers
- Highly commended - CoverForYou
Claims Team Award
- JLT Specialty
Customer Service Award
- Caravan Guard
High Net Worth Broker Award
- Stanhope Cooper
Training Award
- Sutton Winson
- Highly commended - Centor Insurance & Risk Management
Schemes Broker of the Year
- Cliverton
Community Broker of the Year
- The Risk Factor
Young Broker of the Year
- Kirsty Wainwright-Noble, Towergate Insurance
- Highly commended - Sam Jackson Towergate Insurance
Broker Start-up
- Konsileo
- Highly commended - Vizion
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- Staysure
Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- Thomas Carroll Group
- Highly commended - Centor Insurance & Risk Management
Network of the Year
- The Purple Partnership
Broker Personality of the Year
- Julie Page, CEO Aon UK
Insurance Broker of the Year
- Thomas Carroll Group
Achievement Award
- Lisa Powis
Well done to all of the winners.
Insurance Age is looking forward to celebrating with the sector again in 2019.