UK Broker Awards 2018: Meet the winners

  Insurance Age staff
Thomas Carroll Group was named Broker of the Year, while Lisa Powis was awarded the Achievement in Broking trophy and Julie Page was crowned Broker Personality of the Year.

Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards 2018 took place on Friday (14 September) and the best in broking were recognised and celebrated for their successes.

The prestigious Achievement Award was taken home by Lisa Powis, founder of Fresh Insurance, for her hard work and many contributions to the broking industry.

The ceremony took place at the Brewery in London and the Insurance Broker of the Year trophy was scooped up by Thomas Carroll Group, which was also recognised in one more category.

Here’s the full list of all of the winners and the highly commended:

Cyber Broker Award

  • Wilby

Digital Broker Award

  • advo

Marketing & Customer Engagement

  • H&H Insurance Brokers
  • Highly commended - CoverForYou

Claims Team Award

  • JLT Specialty

Customer Service Award

  • Caravan Guard

High Net Worth Broker Award

  • Stanhope Cooper

Training Award

  • Sutton Winson
  • Highly commended - Centor Insurance & Risk Management

Schemes Broker of the Year

  • Cliverton

Community Broker of the Year

  • The Risk Factor

Young Broker of the Year

  • Kirsty Wainwright-Noble, Towergate Insurance
  • Highly commended - Sam Jackson Towergate Insurance

Broker Start-up

  • Konsileo
  • Highly commended - Vizion

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

  • Staysure

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

  • Thomas Carroll Group
  • Highly commended - Centor Insurance & Risk Management

Network of the Year

  • The Purple Partnership

Broker Personality of the Year

  • Julie Page, CEO Aon UK

Insurance Broker of the Year

  • Thomas Carroll Group

Achievement Award

  • Lisa Powis

Well done to all of the winners. 

Insurance Age is looking forward to celebrating with the sector again in 2019.

