Dixons completes MBO backed by Ataraxia

Deal puts succession plan in place at the broker, while Ataraxia takes minority stake in the business.

Ataraxia Broking has backed St Albans-based Dixons Commercial Insurance Brokers’ management buyout, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal was made to put into place a long-term succession plan at the broker, which was previously jointly owned by husband and wife team Matt and Rita Hulse.

Following the agreement Matt Hulse remains with the business in his current role as senior director, while Rita Hulse has retired from the broker.

Ownership

Meanwhile, Ataraxia has taken over her ownership stakes in the business as a first step of the deal.

The investor explained that there was a second step in place which will give Hulse a gradual route to retirement.

The plan is for the rest of the existing management team to take over the business. Ataraxia noted it would support Dixons in its future growth plans.

Adam Boakes, managing director of Ataraxia, stated: “Matt and the team are a very welcome addition to the group.

“Dixons have a unique and successful business formula that needed preserving at all cost. We are very much looking forward to supporting the business over the coming years.”

Independent

Matt Hulse commented: “I’ve always been fiercely independent throughout my working life and therefore contemplating a merger, or bringing in a new partner, was always going to be a challenge.

“However, we needed to look to build for the future, and the Ataraxia model is an excellent match for our goals.”

Hulse concluded: “This is a very good deal for Dixons, Ataraxia, the partner insurers, and, most important of all, I believe for our clients, who can only benefit from the stronger unity, closer insurer relationship and security of the long-term future of Dixons Commercial Insurance Brokers.”

Funding

Insurance Age revealed earlier this week that West Midlands-based Thompson & Co and Worthing-based Warwick Davis have also completed MBOs backed by Ataraxia.

The investor has also recently funded a management restructure at Lancashire-based Whitefield Insurance Services. Earlier this year it took a minority stake in Hampshire-based commercial insurance broker Glowsure to help fund the broker’s local acquisitions.

In addition, Ataraxia has previously teamed up with Marsh to support succession planning for members of Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership and Bluefin Network.

