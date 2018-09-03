Vincent Vandendael to leave Lloyd's

Lloyd’s chief commercial officer is moving to Everest Insurance in early 2019.

Lloyd’s chief commercial officer Vincent Vandendael is leaving the corporation after almost six years.

He will be moving to Everest Insurance to take up the post of chief executive officer of International Insurance in early 2019.

Vandendael joined Lloyd’s in December 2012. As CCO he is responsible for all business development and heads up Lloyd’s global network.

According to the corporation, Vandendael has been a champion for innovation in the Lloyd’s market and also worked on establishing Lloyd’s Brussels subsidiary in response to Brexit.

The Brussels subsidiary is due to open in 2019 and Vandendael will be working with the team over the coming months to transition his responsibilities.

In June this year, Lloyd’s confirmed that chief executive officer Inga Beale will leave the corporation in 2019 after five years in the role.

Beale commented: “Lloyd’s international network has flourished under Vincent’s leadership.

“We have seen strong and steady growth in established territories like the US, whilst building and developing Lloyd’s presence in China, Dubai and Singapore and winning new licences for the Lloyd’s market in countries that include Colombia, India and Morocco.”

She continued: “Vincent has energetically and enthusiastically flown the flag for Lloyd’s in every corner of the globe over the past six years.

“He will be greatly missed by the market and by everyone here at Lloyd’s. I have very much enjoyed working with Vincent and wish him every success in his new role.”

Vandendael added: “Lloyd’s is a tremendous global brand and it has been a privilege to work with such a talented and committed team over the past six years.

“Although I have decided it is time for me to move on, I look forward to seeing the Lloyd’s market continue to go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

