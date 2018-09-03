News analysis: Chartered status: Is it worth it?

As the CII ponders the future of Chartered status, an Insurance Age poll reveals what consumers think of it

Brokers have questioned the value of Chartered status as the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) launched a consultation into the future of the proposition.

There are thousands of brokers in the UK but currently only around 175 have the Chartered title – why have so few businesses invested in it?

According to insurance experts the low take-up in the broker sector is partly because a lot of businesses do not fit the requirements. In order to achieve Chartered status a company needs to have a proportion of staff and of board members with the right qualifications.

Added value?

But more importantly market specialists also flagged that being Chartered did not necessarily lead to getting better deals from insurers or winning more business.

This idea is backed by a Consumer Intelligence poll commissioned by Insurance Age, which revealed that only a quarter of consumers knew whether their broker or insurer was Chartered or not.

Paul Anscombe, managing director of Seventeen Group, parent firm of Chartered broker James Hallam, opined that this has resulted in a number of brokers not seeing the value of the title.

“There’s no legal requirement and no apparent immediate financial benefit to be Chartered,” he continued.

An unnamed broker whose business is not Chartered agreed, describing the qualification as a “badge for the outside world” that was “very expensive for the benefits we felt we could get from it”.

“We don’t think that insurers differentiate enough in terms of how they perceive insurance brokers who are Chartered or not Chartered,” the broker added. “For example we wouldn’t necessarily get a worse deal than a Chartered broker when putting a risk to an insurance company.”

Speaking to brokers it became clear that successfully winning and retaining business was more dependent on a firm’s professional culture, which could be demonstrated in other ways.

We’ll look to organisations that are of the right quality and standard and you don’t have to be Chartered to pass those tests Michael Lawrence

Culture club

Michael Lawrence, personal lines director at Chartered insurer LV, confirmed that the provider did not judge brokers depending on whether they had the title or not, adding: “We’ll look to organisations that are of the right quality and standard and you don’t have to be Chartered to pass those tests.”

However, he argued that the qualification shows that the culture of a business is professional and service-driven and urged brokers to promote it to their customers.

“For us it’s good for our staff to know we are professional and skilled, but it’s also for us to promote to our customers – the brokers – that our people are trained and we’re committed to professional standards,” Lawrence observed. “I don’t see a reason why brokers can’t do that.”

But another broker without CII accreditation and who did not wish to be named said it was too expensive, noting that regulation and “endless box-ticking has distracted the broking industry from the promise of professional service”.

“Considering how much extra cost I have had to expend to provide the same level of service that I was when I set my business up over 25 years ago, why on earth would I want to be Chartered?” the broker asked. “I understand why not that many people have joined up.”

The broker decided against becoming Chartered after looking into the programme a number of years ago. “As long as somebody is competent and has the skillset to deal with their customers, that must be more important,” they continued.

Do consumers care about Chartered status? A Consumer Intelligence poll commissioned by Insurance Age found that only 25% of consumers knew whether their broker or insurer was Chartered. In addition, while 77% of people have heard of the word Chartered in relation to a profession, only 42% of the 1,312 respondents said they knew that some insurers and brokers had the title. However, 66% expected Chartered brokers to be different, with answers including that accredited firms were likely to be more professional, better qualified and more heavily and closely regulated as well as more expensive. In addition, 93% of those polled expected all brokers to have to belong to a professional qualifications body and abide by a code of conduct and ethics. Ian Hughes, CEO of Consumer Intelligence, commented: “The insurance market’s Chartered initiative can take some comfort from the fact 42% were aware that Chartered Insurers and Chartered Brokers exist and that they believe the Chartered marque must mean they are more professional, more qualified, better regulated and probably more expensive.” He added: “The vast majority of insurance buyers expect insurers and brokers to have to be qualified, to undertake continual professional development, belong to a professional body and abide by a code of ethics and conduct. Most consumers would be shocked to find that this is simply not the case.” History of Chartered status The Corporate Chartered position in its current form, including Chartered Insurers, Chartered Insurance Brokers and Chartered Financial Planners was launched 11 years ago. There are also five titles for individuals – Chartered Insurance Broker, Chartered Insurer, Chartered Insurance Practitioner, Chartered Insurance Risk Manager and Chartered Financial Planner. The CII highlighted that Chartered individuals or organisations have committed to: the highest levels of technical and professional knowledge and competence through professional qualifications

keeping knowledge and skills up-to-date through continuing professional development

ethical conduct through adhering to an industry Code of Ethics enforced through disciplinary sanctions.

Enforcement

Furthermore, Anscombe noted that the programme needed to evolve to become more than a title. He urged the CII to improve its monitoring of Chartered companies.

“It’s a great concept, but it needs more work in terms of enforcing and policing what Chartered really means,” he observed.

The consultation on Corporate Chartered status In August, the CII revealed that it was considering the future of its Corporate Chartered proposition and had launched a consultation to seek the views of insurance and personal finance professionals. According to the organisation the criteria were last revised in 2014. The consultation, running from 15 August to 24 September 2018, will look at eligibility criteria, value proposition, the application and renewal process, as well as oversight and expansion.

Insurance Age asked the CII about rumours of just how long firms were using the Chartered title after their membership had lapsed. A source suggested that the period could be as long as 12 months and maintained that the organisation was monitoring the situation.

CII development director Steve Jenkins did not deny that some lapses happen, stating: “There can be a number of reasons why a firm’s renewal is finalised after the renewal date, it would be unfair for us to simply withdraw a firm’s status the day after their renewal date, without any flexibility or appreciation of the circumstances.”

He detailed that it typically takes 10 days to process a renewal but advised that this could “vary significantly” based on volume of applications or application queries. He accepted delays caused by detailed queries as an issue that needs to be resolved.

“Those who renew late or whose applications take longer, their renewal date remains the same, so they do not get any period of Chartered status free of charge,” Jenkins added.

However, the CII did not respond to questions around how many companies’ renewals were delayed or give information regarding timings. As part of the consultation the CII is considering improvements to its renewal process.

Jenkins also accepted that the organisation needed to do more to “ensure that brokers are more widely aware of the benefits Chartered status can bring for both the firm and its customers”.

He claimed that the CII had increased its focus in this area and was planning to raise the profile of the title, adding that a recent CII survey of SME business owners had showed that 75% would be more likely to choose a Chartered firm over one that wasn’t.

“There are many benefits for firms who hold a Chartered status and brokers who hold the title believe it has enhanced perception of their business among staff, consumers and other professional partners,” Jenkins added.

We took it [Chartered] on board, but you have to wonder whether the remaining small brokers have got the time or the money or the inclination to do it James Sharp

Staff benefits

And the staff angle was one that Chartered brokers agreed with. Ten Insurance Services director James Sharp stated that one of the reasons for his firm to achieve the qualification was to encourage its staff – in particular younger employees – to take their exams in order to progress.

“We want to declare to the world that we thoroughly approve of our young folk going about their careers,” he added.

The first unnamed broker agreed that getting qualified was important on an individual level for those who wanted a career in insurance. But they maintained that it was difficult to prove that an entire business merited the title.

“Let’s say you’ve got 200 employees and you are Chartered as a business – you can’t say that all those 200 people you employ are providing a Chartered level of service,” the broker said. “It’s much more applicable to make someone Chartered by examination and

prove their own abilities that way.”

One improvement suggested by experts was that the CII should put less focus on the boards of the companies and more on the qualifications held by members of staff to increase professionalism across the organisation.

In addition, Sharp warned that some brokers were struggling to have enough Chartered board members, because a lot of people decided against getting their qualifications in the 90s and 00s, which has resulted in a gap.

“We took it [Chartered] on board, but you have to wonder whether the remaining small brokers have got the time or the money or the inclination to do it,” Sharp concluded.