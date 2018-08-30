InsurTech Futures: Worry+Peace launches smart directory for brokers

Start-up says platform will offer self-service tools for brokers’ insurance distribution.

InsurTech start-up Worry+Peace has opened up its smart directory offering, Marketplace 2, to brokers as founder James York declared “guerilla war on cost-of-acquisition and all its distortions”.

The start-up claimed the directory is the first of its kind for the insurance industry and will offer self-service tools for brokers’ insurance distribution.

York told Insurance Age that the aim is to connect brokers with consumers. Brokers can upload their products to the platform and in turn consumers can search for policies on the database, which includes around 750 product varieties.

The start-up noted that all results will be randomised. York added: “If someone wants to be number one for every search they may enter an auction where they all bid against each other every seven days. Whoever wins gets the spot for seven days. That’s how we’ll be lead-generating.”

Target

The business is currently talking to brokers, and York stated that the Marketplace had got good feedback from the industry.

He continued: “It’s designed to not have a high integration cost, because brokers are pretty time pushed at the moment and they already have expensive software house systems.”

According to York the target is to have fifty brokers sign up before January 2019, when the platform launches to consumers.

“We’re not going to get everyone by launch and nor can we wait because the early adopters are going to want to see some leads,” he added. “We need time for people to get all of their products online and learn the auction process.”

Focus

The platform doesn’t require brokers to have a Terms of Business Agreement in place with the start-up and York stated that Worry+Peace will not earn a fee from transactions completed through the service.

“I’m really proud to offer the insurance sector’s first self-service smart directory for providers - we learnt so much from our first [failed] attempt to open up and this time we’ve hit the spot,” he commented.

According to York, the offering provides brokers with simple tools to create their listings and connect with existing online or offline processes for quotes.

He concluded: “We’ve combined all our previous technology to do this - from wallet to smart email. Our focus right now is on filling the directory with amazing providers.”

