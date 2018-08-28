Momentum reveals £4.8m turnover in latest results

MD Howard Pepper says the AR network made "substantial investments" in staff and IT during 2017.

Momentum Broker Solutions has reported profit after-tax of £273,289 for the 15 months to 31 December 2017.

In the year ended 30 September 2016 the appointed representative network achieved post-tax profit of £227,219.

In a filing at Companies House the company explained that it had extended its accounting period by three months so that the financial year end would be better aligned with its trading partners.

Its turnover for the 15 months was £4.80m compared to £3.07m for the 12 months to September 2016.

A like-for-like comparison would indicate growth of 25%.

Meanwhile the network’s operating profit for the 15 month period was £347,357 (12 months to September 2016: £224,410).

Investment

Howard Pepper, managing director of Momentum, commented: “We have a deep awareness throughout all areas of the business that our growth is completely aligned with how successful our members are, so during the year we made substantial investments, including bringing on board nine new colleagues, taking additional office space and developing our IT infrastructure.

“In the first six months of 2018 we have started to see the benefits of our 2017 initiatives.

“As a result, our growth levels have increased substantially, and we are able to plan for further investment to maintain the high levels of growth experienced since the company’s inception.”

