AFL Insurance Brokers hires new CFO from Towergate

Chris Gagg replaces current CFO Keely Dalfen who will remain as an advisor to the business.

AFL Insurance Brokers has hired former Towergate Insurance group head of treasury Chris Gagg as chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of its Board of Directors from 1 September.

The independent Lloyd’s broker stated that Gagg has 17 years of experience in insurance and financial services.

In addition to Towergate, Gagg has held senior positions at Deloitte UK, Grant Thornton UK and Ernst & Young.

According to AFL its current CFO Keely Dalfen will remain as an advisor to the business for the foreseeable future, focusing on finance and investment projects within the social enterprise and charity sector.

Modernisation

AFL chairman Toby Esser commented: “Chris is a trusted and respected insurance financial professional and I am delighted to welcome him to AFL.

“His appointment further cements the leadership team on the Board, where his experience and insight will be invaluable in providing strategic corporate finance input as we continue to grow the business into a highly innovative wholesale and retail broker.”

He continued: “Our strategy is to modernise the broking model to offer more value to our clients, and to achieve a scale that offers a real independent alternative to market incumbents.

“We will continue to diversify our business and invest in new technology that drives efficiency across operations and finance. I look forward to working with Chris as we expand internationally.”

Dedication

AFL chief executive Bob Finch added: “The last 12 months has seen the company continue to grow into a dynamic and modern home for the best talent, and it is a great pleasure to welcome Chris to the team.

“At the same time we thank Keely, who has been with the business since it was founded in 2008, for her ongoing dedication and expert insight. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Keely’s input going forwards.”

