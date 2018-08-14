Turnover up at Alan Boswell

Norfolk-based broker also reports small dip in operating profit for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers has posted a small rise in turnover to £11.0m in the year ended 31 March 2018, compared to £10.6m in the preceding year.

Profit before taxation remained relatively flat at £2.7m (2017: £2.6m), while operating profit fell slightly to £2.3m in 2018 from £2.6m in 2017.

The Norfolk-headquartered broker also reported a profit for the financial year and total comprehensive income of £2.2m (2017: £2.1m).

The broker’s staff numbers increased to 172 over the year, compared to 163 in March 2017.

Momentum

Alan Boswell stated in its strategic report: “The company believes that we will continue to benefit from the momentum that has been built up over past years, helped by very high client retention and many bespoke and niche products and services.

“The business is budgeted to increase turnover in the current year to 31 March 2019.”

