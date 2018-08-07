InsurTech Futures: Harry Franks on how the sharing economy is challenging insurance

The start-up broker CEO talks to Insurance Age about technology, disruption and collaboration.

Technology is challenging the traditional forms of insurance, according to Harry Franks, co-founder and chief executive of InsurTech start-up Zego.

Franks explained that the idea for the pay-as-you-go insurance broker came when he worked at Deliveroo and saw a gap in the market for insurance products aimed at people working in the sharing economy.

He noted that traditional forms of insurance and annual policies were not necessarily suitable for someone working a few hours a day or a couple of days a week.

“We started the business to service that need and found a huge number of people who couldn’t get products that were fit for purpose for them,” Franks explained.

Adding: “It’s something we saw across the space – traditional forms of insurance and non-traditional forms of insurance requirements.

“Technology is the instigator of new types of jobs, but also for really big challenges to the traditional forms of financial services.”

Collaboration

Describing Zego as “a broker focused on hyper-personalisation”, Franks added that the firm specialises in motor, professional liability and public liability. The broker was launched in August 2016 and now has 53 staff.

“We are targeting people who are not in a full-time role and they might have five different jobs over the course of one week,” Franks added.

However, he observed that he did not view Zego as a disruptor to incumbent brokers and insurers.

“We work with insurance companies and facilitate them accessing new types of markets and new risks,” the CEO continued.

Zego is currently working with a number of insurers, reinsurers and managing general agents in the UK, including Aviva, Munich Re, Transatlantic Re, RSA, Antillo and MGAM, and the aim is to broaden the panel further.

Disruption

But Franks admitted that there are areas where Zego is “to some degree disrupting”.

“If you take the traditional forms that some of these workers were using before we are definitely competitive in that space,” he added. “I for one welcome competition because it drives innovation.”

According to the CEO, the appetite from insurers to work with the start-up has shifted over the last couple of years to a more collaborative approach.

He continued: “When we started we were a little bit ahead of the curve and it was hard to get the level of access that we really wanted. We were quite relentless in how we went after them.

“There’s now a feeling that they want to understand what we do.”

Rapid change

Zego recently launched a 30-day private hire product in response to the 10,000 private hire drivers affected by Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy in May this year.

The start-up said the policy was created and launched in under 48 hours, and Franks noted that the broker’s opportunities going forward come from its ability to change rapidly.

He concluded: “The markets that we operate in have changed a lot over the last couple of years and our opportunity is in being able to react to those and create products and work with new insurers.”

