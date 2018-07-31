GRP takes majority stake in Chesterfield-based DCJ

Management team and staff to remain with the broker, which has its sights set on making its own deals.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought a majority shareholding in DCJ Group Insurance and Risk Management (DCJ), for an undisclosed sum.

DCJ is based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and the deal has received regulatory approval.

This follows GRP-owned County Group’s purchase of Guardian Insurance Brokers earlier this month.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking, said: “Quality remains the cornerstone of GRP’s drive to become the largest independently owned insurance business in the UK regional space.”

DCJ writes 80% commercial lines and 20% personal lines and was established by founder and chef executive officer David Jones, who is supported by managing director Chris Breeze.

Growth

Bruce continued: “We have been talking to David and Chris for several months, and the more we saw of the business the more we liked it.

“DCJ’s client focus results in superb retention and it has a strong track record of organic growth.”

Jones and Breeze will continue to run the business day to day and all staff will remain with the firm.

Jones commented: “We want to grow the business, but while our organic growth is excellent, we were becoming frustrated in our efforts to grow by acquisition.

“We are now looking forward to accelerating our acquisition strategy alongside continued organic growth.”

Resources

Jones noted that he expects GRP’s focus on making deals to open doors, adding: “I anticipate that GRP will provide us with the contacts and resources to enable us to expand much more quickly than we could have achieved on our own.”

He concluded: “As the relationship has developed with GRP we’ve become more and more comfortable that DCJ will be in the best possible hands in the future.

“We are all very excited at becoming part of the GRP team and accelerating our ambitious vision for this business.”

