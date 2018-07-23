Clear secures refinancing deal with ECI Partners

Broker to use new funds to make acquisitions and invest in people, technology and innovation.

The Clear Group has attracted new investment as part of a refinancing plan from private equity firm ECI Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Clear chief executive officer Howard Lickens confirmed to Insurance Age in June that the broker was looking to raise more funds in order to finance its strategy going forward.

According to the broker the new investment from ECI Partners will enable it to continue to grow its business across niche SME markets as well as make further acquisitions.

It added that it will also invest in its people, technology and innovation.

Acquisitions

Clear, which handles over £100m in gross written premiums, focuses on the UK corporate and SME market and specialises in property and construction.

It was founded in 2001 and has since then completed 23 acquisitions, including MPW Insurance Brokers in 2017 and Genavco Insurance and Robert Alexander in 2018.

Lickens and deputy CEO Gary O’Donnell will continue to lead the business along with the current chairman Paul Druckman. Clear will also remain a member of the Brokerbility group.

The business has previously been rumoured to be up for sale, but in February Lickens insisted there was no ‘for sale’ sign up at the broker.

He stated then that the firm had brought in Fenchurch Advisory to assist Clear with its acquisition strategy as it looks to double GWP by 2022.

The broker posted profit before tax of £2.3m and a turnover of £13.9m for the year ended 31 October 2017.

No secret

Lickens commented: “We have made no secret that we needed more money to support our acquisition plans for the next stage of our growth and have spent the last 6 months or more working towards securing the right finance.

“This deal signals confidence both in our business and in the long-term direction of the market in which we operate.

“It’s a real endorsement that ECI has seen the value in our company and are keen to back us as we put the next phase of our strategy into action.”

Paul McCreadie at ECI Partners added: “Clear operates in a very large and stable market and is a business with a strong reputation.

“It has deep knowledge of product specialisms and has long-standing relationships with insurers and customers.”

He continued: “Clear has a successful track record pursuing sustainable acquisitions which have been well integrated into the core business and we want to continue this strategy.

“We are really pleased to partner with Howard, Gary and their team as they advance to the next stage of growth.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.