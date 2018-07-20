Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
Jonathan Swift and Ida Axling discuss the stories behind the headlines of this week's most read.

Insurance Age's content director and senior reporter talk about fraudsters, Tobas and whiplash reforms.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 16 July 2018:

1) Das v Asplin: Guilty three sentenced to 15 years

2) CII investigating disciplinary action for Paul Asplin after conviction

3) Resisting Toba change would be "lunacy" - Tim Ryan

4) Former Axa claims handler jailed for fraud

5) Whiplash reforms delayed until 2020

Top 5 News Podcast

