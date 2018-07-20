Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 20 July 2018

quiz-speech-bubbles
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Firm cites increased growth prospects and sale options for brokers as benefits of the deal.

He takes over the role from Inga Beale, as Nick Turner is elected deputy president.

Government pushes date back for “extensive testing”.

Charity specialist brings £1.5m of GWP to the broker.

Professional body calls for action to reduce the gender pay gap in the insurance sector.

