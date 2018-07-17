One Broker axes KTIB brand

NWBIB is also set to go as the business brings majority of its brands under the One Broker umbrella.

One Broker Group has brought its separate businesses, including KTIB and NWBIB, together under the One Broker brand as of July 2018.

The company consists of five different brokers – Gibbs Denley Insurance Services, John Albion, KTIB, NWBIB and PJ Weller & Son.

It noted that Gibbs Denley, its most recent acquisition, will continue to trade under its current name, while the other brands will be dropped.

“We believe it’s natural to trade under the same brand to provide clarity and focus to our clients and our insurer trading partners,” the company said in a statement.



It added that the change of name will have “no bearing whatsoever” on the operational side of the business.

The statement continued: “Our clients will still receive the same level of expertise and service from our staff. The only difference will be our stationery, website and the way we answer the telephones.

“As part of the rebrand we believe we will have greater ability to negotiate on our clients behalf with insurers using our increased scale to strive to satisfy our clients’ needs.”

