Insurance Age

One Broker axes KTIB brand

Rebranding
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

NWBIB is also set to go as the business brings majority of its brands under the One Broker umbrella.

One Broker Group has brought its separate businesses, including KTIB and NWBIB, together under the One Broker brand as of July 2018.

The company consists of five different brokers – Gibbs Denley Insurance Services, John Albion, KTIB, NWBIB and PJ Weller & Son.

It noted that Gibbs Denley, its most recent acquisition, will continue to trade under its current name, while the other brands will be dropped.

“We believe it’s natural to trade under the same brand to provide clarity and focus to our clients and our insurer trading partners,” the company said in a statement.  

Service
It added that the change of name will have “no bearing whatsoever” on the operational side of the business.

The statement continued: “Our clients will still receive the same level of expertise and service from our staff. The only difference will be our stationery, website and the way we answer the telephones.

“As part of the rebrand we believe we will have greater ability to negotiate on our clients behalf with insurers using our increased scale to strive to satisfy our clients’ needs.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: TOBAS

Most read

  1. Das v Asplin: Guilty three sentenced to 15 years
  2. CII investigating disciplinary action for Paul Asplin after conviction
  3. Resisting Toba change would be “lunacy” – Tim Ryan
  4. Brokerbility targeting up to 10 new members
  5. CII reveals 24% industry average gender pay gap
  6. Biba launches industry standardised Toba template
  7. Simon Walker on technology, driverless cars and the future of insurance

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: