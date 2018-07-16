Prizm buys Keeley's GI division

Charity specialist brings £1.5m of GWP to the broker.

Prizm Solutions has bought the general insurance division of Birmingham-based Keeley & Co adding 50% to its annual turnover, Insurance Age can reveal.

Tamworth-based Prizm noted it had been contacted by Keeley’s when the principal of its GI division started planning for her retirement.

According to the broker, Keeley’s was established in the 1930s and specialises in insurance for charities.

Its GI division brings around £1.5m of gross written premium (GWP) to Prizm which specialises in SME commercial and had £2.5m of GWP at the end of last year.

Two members of Keeley’s staff have moved across to Prizm - the GI principal, pending her retirement, and a charity specialist.

Opportunity

Peter Robinson, co-owner and managing director at Prizm Solutions, said: “They [Keeley’s] are very well known and have an excellent reputation in the insurance sector.

“When they contacted us we immediately saw this as a tremendous opportunity for Prizm to acquire a significant tranche of new clients who are used to having longstanding personal relationships, dealing with people who care about giving the best possible advice and are ethical.

“These are the pillars upon which we have built our business and we are delighted that Keeley’s saw us as the perfect partner for this divestment.”

Tracy Pound, co-owner and director, added: “Insurance is a turnover driven industry.

“Therefore, we are confident that our increased turnover will lead to better rates overall for all of our clients.”

