Ex Rural MD Ian Barclay pops up at Ardonagh

Barclay takes on newly created MD for Property Retail post at Direct Group.

Direct Group, part of the Ardonagh Group, has hired former Rural Insurance managing director Ian Barclay as MD for Property Retail.

Barclay left Rural in July last year, as revealed by Insurance Age, after holding the MD position since 2014.

He has previously worked as personal lines MD at Aon Risk Solutions and has also spent ten years with Axa in a number of different roles including head of UK motor claims.

Experience

Barclay takes on a newly created role and will report into Retail chief operating officer, Steve Anson.

Anson commented: “Ian brings a wealth of operational experience in driving major change programmes to deliver growth, as well as an in-depth knowledge of the market and its challenges.”

