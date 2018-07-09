Academy Insurance completes MBO

Neil Turner takes over as managing director, while former chairman Dave Bard and former MD Kevin Munn move to non-exec roles.

Academy Insurance has concluded a deal which saw the existing senior management team take over on 1 July 2018.

The new team is led by Neil Turner, who takes over as managing director, and Vanessa Farrelly, who becomes finance director.

Turner was previously general manager of the broker.

In addition, former chairman Dave Bard has moved to become a non-exec director while former MD Kevin Munn is now a non-exec chairman.

The broker detailed that both Bard and Munn retain financial interests going forward, but added that neither will be involved operationally.

Business as usual

According to Turner it is business as usual at the broker and Academy will continue to follow its strategy of combining organic growth with targeted acquisitions.

Academy is headquartered in Pangbourne and currently has 18 branches. The broker described the deal as a vendor initiated management buy out (VIMBO).

Following the broker’s increased turnover and profits for 2017, Bard told Insurance Age that there was “definitely a place for a high street broker” in the market.

Acquisitions

Commenting on its acquisition strategy, he said: “We look at a lot of brokers that have come to the end of their tenure and have had enough.

“We’re not up there with the big consolidators, but we’re good at acquiring and integrating businesses of a certain type.”

Academy bought Glynwood Insurance Services in 2017.

