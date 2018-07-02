Insurance Age

Brokers pessimistic about business

Overall business volumes have remained flat, according to the quarterly CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey.

Brokers are on balance negative about the overall business situation in the sector after optimism dropped sharply in the second quarter of 2018, according to the latest Financial Services Survey by CBI/PwC.

A net 25% of brokers said they were pessimistic about the overall business situation in the sector.

This was a further worsening of the situation from the first quarter of the year when 4% more brokers were negative than positive.

Meanwhile the poll showed that overall business volumes remained flat, while brokers expected average commissions, fees and premiums to rise slightly over the next three months.

Profitability
A net 64% of brokers also believed the overall profitability of business was up, and a net 56% expected this to continue over the next quarter.

In addition, more brokers expected to spend more money on information technology and regulatory compliance over the next twelve months.

The survey also revealed that brokers predicted that two of the factors likely to limit their ability to increase their level of business over the coming year were the level of demand and competition.

Brexit
Commenting on the financial services sector as a whole, Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: “The UK’s financial services sector is the jewel in the crown of the British economy, and is an engine for growth in other parts of the economy across the country.

“Yet it’s impossible to ignore the fact that three years have now passed since we’ve seen any significant improvement in overall sentiment in financial services.

“In order for the sector to continue to attract investment and create jobs in the run up to Brexit and beyond, the government must work hard with Brussels to agree a unique agreement that develops the sector after Brexit.”

Andrew Kail, head of financial services at PwC, added: “Optimism amongst financial services has remained subdued and growth in business volumes has weakened. Profitability was also stable, following strong growth over the last year.

“There is a hive of activity among firms bedding in sweeping regulatory requirements including GDPR and PSD2. Businesses expect regulatory spending to continue increasing over the next 12 months. It is currently marked as their most important barrier to growth.”

