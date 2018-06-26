Policyfast to focus on innovation following Coversure MBO

Wholesale arm of the broking group is currently in discussions to get products added to software houses.

Online wholesaler Policyfast, part of Coversure, is set to focus on data enrichment and innovation following the group’s recent management buyout.

The MBO was completed by Bob Darling and colleagues this May backed by private equity firm Livingbridge.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age Policyfast managing director Steve Parker said: “One of the innovations and opportunities following the MBO is to put our products onto the main UK software houses.

“We’re in discussions with the main software providers now. This will make it much slicker and more efficient for the brokers that deal with us.”

Products

Policyfast, which focuses on niche products including fleet, property, courier and liability classes, currently controls £43m of gross written premium (GWP) and Parker predicted this would increase to over £60m in the next two and a half years.

According to the MD the firm is set to launch a number of new products including a new cyber liability policy, which will be available next month.

He added that the business had recently reviewed its current products in order to revise them.

“We worked with our insurance providers very closely to enhance the covers and the terms to make sure that what we were selling was right and the cover was suitable for the customer,” Parker continued.

Acquisitions

Coversure CEO Darling has previously stated that the group was looking to make acquisitions following the MBO.

Parker noted that this was not at the top of the agenda for Policyfast but did not rule out future deals.

He concluded: “Sometimes buying a wholesaler and being a wholesaler can be a bit tricky so I don’t see that as a main driver for us, but if something became available we would definitely look at it.

“We would look at buying other wholesalers and their talents around certain product classes if we felt that we were deficient in those areas that perhaps we currently weren’t trading in.”

