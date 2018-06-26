Markerstudy Retail drops Premium Credit for Close Brothers in five year deal

Close Brothers to provide premium finance services to the broker.

Markerstudy Retail has signed up Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) as its new provider of insurance premium finance when its existing contract ends.

A spokeswoman for Markerstudy told Insurance Age that the broker currently has a five year contract with Premium Credit, which is coming to an end.

The broker detailed that the new deal will see CBPF help Markerstudy’s Retail division customers spread the cost of insurance through premium finance.

Markerstudy Retail is is the broking arm of Markerstudy Group, which recently merged its insurance service companies together into one MGA called Markerstudy Insurance Services Ltd (MISL).

Relationship

Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Retail and Affinity, said: “As a group we have an historic relationship with Close Brothers and are very happy to have reached an arrangement with them, which will ultimately benefit our customers.

“We have ambitious plans for growth and this partnership will help facilitate our long-term goals.”

Sharon Bishop, CEO of CBPF, said: “We’re really pleased to have been appointed by Markerstudy Retail and to be able to support them as they expand their current market position.”

