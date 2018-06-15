Clone broker targets people via Facebook

Clive Jones, general manager at Car Insurance 4 u, says broker has had calls and emails from a number of potential clients who have been approached by the fraudsters.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a warning on 14 June stating that fraudsters were using details of authorised motor broker Car Insurance 4 u in order to convince people they worked for a genuine company.

The clone firm is operating from a Facebook page and has a mobile telephone number.

“We had potential clients calling us saying they had quotes from us and wanted to check them and we had to tell them it’s not us,” Jones explained.

He added: “We are active on social media, but we don’t sell insurance on Facebook so we told them they were being scammed and to be careful what they do.”

According to Jones the Wolverhampton-based broker has had calls and emails from a number of potential clients who have been approached by the fraudsters via Facebook Messenger.

He noted that the scammers had been targeting people through the Facebook page for about six weeks, adding that the FCA had been in contact with the social media network to get the page taken down.

Jones continued: “We’ve left it in the hands of the FCA because we didn’t want to do something that we shouldn’t.

“We’ve reported it to our compliance team as well and they said it’s up to the FCA to make a decision on what to do.”

Jones detailed that people had got in touch after the scammers had said they could only pay via bank transfer.

In addition, the fraudsters had a competition to win a car where the winner was asked to pay a delivery fee.

He stressed that no one at Car Insurance 4 u knows who is behind the scam. The FCA made clear in its warning that Insurance 4u Services, which trades as Car Insurance 4 u, had no association with the clone firm.

“They only talk to people over Facebook messenger. I think you are being a little bit naïve if you get duped into it, but a lot of people want good deals on insurance so they obviously prey on that,” Jones continued.

He concluded: “The FCA has to investigate it as much as they can, but there’s not much more they can do. Hopefully Facebook will close down the page.”

