Ex-Lloyd's CEO Richard Ward joins Ardonagh

The Ardonagh Group has appointed Richard Ward as executive chairman of specialty & international and MGA.

Ward, who was Lloyd’s of London CEO between 2006 and 2013, takes on the newly created role on 10 September this year.

Ardonagh detailed that its speciality and international segment is comprised of Bishopsgate and Price Forbes, adding that the MGA segment includes all of the firm’s managing general agent activities.

An Ardonagh spokeswoman explained that MGA leader Paul Dilley; Ardonagh wholesale leader and Bishopsgate chairman Gordon Newman; Price Forbes CEO James Masterton and Bishopsgate managing director Neil Pearce will be reporting in to Ward.

Pedigree

After leaving Lloyd’s in 2013 Ward has worked at Brit Insurance, Cunningham Lindsey and Sedgwick.

He currently sits on the board of Direct Line Group as a non-executive director.

Ardonagh chairman John Tiner commented: “Richard’s career speaks for itself; he has exceptional pedigree and will bring unrivalled expertise to the Ardonagh Group Executive.

“The board and all the shareholders are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

