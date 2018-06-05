Hayes Parsons buys yacht underwriting agency Admiral Marine

Deal adds £1.4m of GWP to the firm.

Bristol-based Hayes Parsons Insurance Brokers has bought specialist underwriting agency Admiral Marine in Salisbury, for an undisclosed sum.

Admiral, founded in 1991, specialises in insuring sailing yacht and motor boat vessels on a worldwide basis and has £1.4m of gross written premium.

All staff along with the brand and office will be kept and managing director Robert Holbrook will continue to lead the team.

Chartered broker Hayes Parsons, which has £12m of GWP and 27 staff, flagged that the deal will enable it to expand its established commercial marine and yacht offering.

Sustained

Managing director James Woollam said: “Following five years of sustained growth and our recent achievement of chartered status, making an acquisition feels like the natural next step on our journey.

“We have been very fortunate in finding Robert and his team at Admiral as the two companies complement each other fantastically well.

“I hope this acquisition shows that independent, customer focused insurance broking continues to thrive, and there are options aside from the private equity backed consolidators for those wishing to sell their business”.

Values

Holbrook added: “I have been considering options for Admiral for some time and my priority was to find a partner who shared the same values and to ensure that our clients would be in safe hands.

“Having worked with Hayes Parsons over the last few months I am excited for the future of the combined businesses.”

