Insurance Age

Video: A broking minute with Tom Bartleet of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers

The CEO on dogs, cats, chickens and Jamiroquai.

Tom Bartleet of Erskine Murray chats about his favourite type of holiday and reveals all about his brush with fame.

Don’t miss the full interview from the May edition of Insurance Age, where Bartleet talks about his acquisition strategy, the history of the company and the benefits of being based in Leicester. 

