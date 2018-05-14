InsurTech start-up Zego launches private hire product in response to Alpha bankruptcy

Policy, which was launched in under 48 hours, allows private hire drivers affected by Alpha's collapse to take out 30-day cover.

Zego has launched a 30-day private hire product in response to the 10,000 private hire drivers affected by Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy last week.

The start-up, which specialises in providing insurance for the gig-economy, said the new policy was created and launched in under 48 hours.

Unrated Danish insurer Alpha was declared bankrupt after a filing by its liquidators on 8 May and as a result its policyholders, including a large number of taxi drivers, were suddenly left uninsured.

Response

According to Zego, the new product was designed specifically for the private hire drivers affected by the collapse.

Insurance Age has previously reported that brokers rushed to respond to the situation, which caused “massive upheaval”, last week.

In addition, telematics specialist Carrot replaced Alpha with Aviva for affected policyholders.

Zego noted that the policy, which offers either third party or comprehensive policies, will allow private hire drivers the chance to get back on the road and start earning without needing to rush into an annual commitment.

It is offered as an alternative to its annual private hire vehicle product, which was recently launched, and existing flex (hourly) products.

Range

Harry Franks, CEO and co-founder of Zego, said: “Zego has always been about enabling the gig-economy to continue, legally and safely, to the benefit of those drivers involved.

“With this in mind, we simply could not sit by and watch whilst drivers were left without cover and unable to do their jobs.”

He added: “The new monthly policy sits in-between our existing annual, and flex (hourly) private hire products, meaning we can now cover the full range of gig-economy drivers’ insurance needs.”

