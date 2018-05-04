Broker Network will collaborate not merge with Compass, confirms Andy Fairchild

CEO says network has new deals in the pipeline as revenue rises in 2017.

Broker Network has a “buoyant pipeline” of potential acquisitions, according to its chief executive officer Andy Fairchild.

Insurance Age can reveal that the group posted revenue of £23.1m for the year ended 31 December 2017, up 13% on a like-for-like basis from the prior year.

In addition, group Ebitda was £5.7m, an increase of 10% compared to 2016.

Revenue in the network division was up 15% to £15.2m in 2017, while Ebitda rose by 27% to £4.5m.

This is the first set of full year results that the business has reported since Towergate sold the majority of the company for £46m to Highbridge Principal Strategies (HPS) in March 2016.

In January this year HPS bought the remaining 19.9% stake in the network for £30m.

Regional powerhouses

Broker Network, which has previously outlined its strategy to build regional powerhouses, made a number of acquisitions in 2017, including Boyd Insurance in Scotland and Lincolnshire-based Thompson & Richardson.

In 2018 the network added Saffron Insurance, Knighthood Corporate Assurance Services and Weald Insurance Brokers.

Fairchild declined to comment on what the next purchase would be from that buoyant and vibrant pipeline.

However he stated that the company’s intention was to “cover the geographies of the UK”.

“At this point in time we are standing at six regional centres so there are a number of geographies for us still to cover,” he continued.

Federation

While declining to be drawn on how many regional powerhouses he planned to have in total, Fairchild added: “We’ll know when we’re there and we’re certainly not there yet. We want this strategy to be UK-wide.”

He noted that the firm was looking to attract businesses which fit culturally with the network, have strong management teams and a “desire to use our access to capital to make acquisitions of their own but importantly retain their community presence and brand”.

“What we have with our regional centres is a strong federation of community-based businesses and brands that have their own independence but collectively have their strength in numbers,” the CEO added.

According to Fairchild, Broker Network added 25 new members in 2017, including ten start-ups.

“In independent broking the heart of the future is to continue to support people starting up for the first time,” he said.

“It’s a big decision for the individuals involved and it’s important to support them for the long-term health of independent broking.”

Compass

In March this year, Broker Network owners HPS and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) bought another network, Compass Broker Holdings.

Not long after the deal went through Compass’ executive chairman Alex Alway joined Broker Network as chairman.

Fairchild stated that the deal was a “vote of confidence in the network model” by HPS and MDP.

He dismissed the idea that the two networks would be combined into one entity, despite Alway operating as chairman of both businesses and the shareholders they have in common.

“We’ll continue to operate with a distinct market proposition and we will continue to operate with distinct and separate management teams,” he promised.

Fairchild concluded: “But we will look for the sensible and obvious collaboration between the businesses.”

