The Blog Spot: Let’s chat about cyber

There are no excuses - it's time for brokers to educate themselves on cyber, writes Ida Axling.

Last week the Insurance Age website was hacked. It was just a simulation as part of our Hack Day, but hopefully it made a few people react when they opened it up.

And while I personally wish I never had to type the word “cyber” again after spending hours reporting on the subject, I think it was a successful, and hopefully business useful, day.

This was the first time we devoted the website to one single topic for a whole day and afterwards I was asked if I thought cyber insurance was important enough to merit this.

Understanding

One of the first features I wrote for Insurance Age when I started working here over three years ago was about cyber insurance and what brokers need to do to stay abreast when cyber threats evolve and change rapidly.

It became evident when speaking to experts in the market that a lot of brokers, unless specialised in cyber, found it challenging to fully understand the policies and how to sell them.

And on our Hack Day it became clear that, while the situation has improved, for some brokers this is still the case three years later.

SMEs

In addition, our experts highlighted that many SMEs still don’t believe they need cyber insurance because in their view only large corporations are hacked anyway.

And of course, when large corporations get hacked it is all over the mainstream media.

But, our experts pointed out that there is a 50/50 risk that an SME will be targeted by cyber crime this year.

These businesses are also underestimating the costs a cyber-attack can result in and how long it can take before they are back up and running again.

You can see the issue here.

This is also why I believe devoting a whole day to cyber insurance was merited.

Brokers

With the vast amount of cyber insurance products available it is clear that the sector is trying to meet the needs of clients. It is debateable if it is fully succeeding but it is a business line that is developing.

Brokers, it is up to you to make clients understand why they need cyber cover.

And it’s also up to you to make sure you are educated enough to give advice on this topic.

In a world where everything is online, there are no excuses. It’s time to take cyber seriously.

If you missed our Hack Day, all of the webinars are available on-demand here.

Ida Axling is a senior reporter at Insurance Age

