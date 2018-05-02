GRP-owned Higos headhunts Zurich's Matthew Hartigan

He joins as MD and the move follows the departure of Higos founder Ian Gosden.

GRP-owned Higos has appointed Matthew Hartigan as managing director.

Hartigan succeeds interim MD Neil Thornton, who has run the South West-based broker since Ian Gosden stepped down from the post in January.

Gosden, who founded Higos in 1990, then retired from the broker in March this year.

According to Higos, Hartigan will begin his new role before the end of June, and will report to Thornton, who is GRP’s MD of Retail Broking.

Career

Hartigan most recently worked as Zurich head of regional market for the South West, Midlands and Wales.

He began his career in insurance as a fire underwriter at RSA in 1992 and has also worked at Smart and Cook.

In 2005 he joined Zurich in Leeds, and has since held a number of different roles at the provider, including leadership positions from 2011 to 2017.

A spokesperson for Zurich told Insurance Age that the process for finding someone to take up the role was underway. “We are actively seeking a replacement,” they said.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking, noted that Hartigan had “deep knowledge and experience of Higos’ local market and is a high quality signing” for the broker.

Jewel

Bruce commented: “Matthew brings with him 26 years in underwriting, broking, sales and branch leadership, and his thorough understanding of the UK insurance market makes him the right choice to lead Higos successfully through the next stage of its journey.”

Hartigan added: “Higos is the jewel in the crown for insurance broking in the South West, and I am proud and excited by the opportunity to build on the recent progress made by Neil and the management team in order to cement its position as the dominant player in this part of the world.

“Higos is a prime example of how brokers can thrive and prosper as part of a bigger group in GRP, yet retain their independent identity.”

He continued: “My mandate is to grow Higos by building a strategic partnership with our insurers that delivers value for our insurer partners, our clients and our parent company.

“My experience from working for both insurers and brokers, has taught me that the best possible outcome for clients is through all stakeholders working together, and I plan to bring that operating ethos to Higos.”

