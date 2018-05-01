Bridle Insurance MD set to take ownership of Sunderland Football Club

Broker boss, Stewart Donald, has previously been involved with Eastleigh Football Club and Oxford United.

Stewart Donald, managing director of Oxfordshire-based Bridle Insurance, has taken over ownership of Sunderland Football Club, along with a group of international football investors.

Donald was previously chairman of Eastleigh Football Club, but will now relinquish ownership of the club.

In addition, he has also been involved with Oxford United over the last ten years, as an investor, shirt sponsor and supporters trust committee member.

According to Sunderland AFC, the deal is subject to English Football League approval.

Broker Bridle Insurance, which is owned by CFN Insurance Services since 2009, was founded in 1969 and specialises in the civil engineering, plant and construction industries.

Restructure

Donald said in a statement: “Eastleigh and Oxford are different cases to each other and, of course, smaller than Sunderland.

“The similarity, though, is that there is also a lot that needs to be addressed here, and it needs to be addressed with realism, focus and dedication. For a club with one of the best fanbases, stadium and academies in the UK to find itself in League One is unacceptable.”

He continued: “We have a carefully thought-through plan to restructure the club, make it sustainable and, with the help of the fans, to restore its sense of pride and re-connect it with the local community.

“In short, we are rolling our sleeves up to do what needs to be done to ready this club to start competing again.”

