Quizzical questions: 20 April 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The move is part of AIG’s planned restructure of its European business.
Purchases include Mastercover, Healthy Pets and Carole Nash.
Ad campaign stars Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Axa now provides in excess of £100m in capacity to MGAs.
John Warburton's InsurTech start-up Konsileo is targeting 25 brokers after receiving funding.
