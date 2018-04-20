Brunel Insurance Brokers achieves chartered status

Broker says chartered status endorses its professionalism.

Brunel Insurance Brokers (BIB) has been awarded chartered insurance broker status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Insurance Age revealed in October 2017 that BIB was being set up by Brunel Group to focus on corporate and global customers requiring professional advice.

The broker stated it had met “rigorous criteria relating to professionalism and capability” in order to achieve chartered status.

It added that it had also committed to the CII’s Code of Ethics, reinforcing the highest standards of professional practice in brokers’ business dealings.

Professionalism

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, commented: “We are delighted that Brunel Insurance Brokers has achieved Chartered Broker status.

“Brunel Group is one of the UK’s largest independent brokers and we applaud its commitment to professional standards.”

She continued: “Customers are increasingly looking at Chartered status as the badge of commitment to standards, professionalism and trust.”



Matt Harlin, managing director of BIB, said: “This is a great achievement in such a short period of time and endorses Brunel’s professionalism and core focus on clients and employees.”

