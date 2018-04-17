InsurTech Futures: PwC and Early Metrics launch programme to scale start-ups

PwC has teamed up with international start-up rating agency Early Metrics to create a programme for fast-growing InsurTech start-ups.

The PwC Scale InsurTech Programme launched on 16 April and aims to bring together InsurTech firms with the ambition to scale their businesses, create commercial opportunities and promote best practice.

According to Early Metrics the programme is open to ten InsurTech start-ups that are revenue generating and approaching Series A financing or beyond.

As part of the programme, the firms will have the opportunity to pitch the applications of their technology to PwC clients and partners and gain feedback on their business development initiatives.

Disruption

​​​PwC’s 2017 Global Fintech survey revealed that more than half of insurers (56%) are worried that up to 20% of their revenue is at risk to InsurTech start-ups.

The report also stated that 87% of insurers were having trouble hiring and retaining people with the right skillsets to innovate, which in turn will lead to many of them looking to buy or partner with start-ups.

In addition, Jonathan Howe, global InsurTech leader at PwC has warned brokers they will be disrupted by InsurTech start-ups if they don’t respond to developing technology.

Innovation

Following the launch of the new programme, Howe commented: “Scale-up businesses are the heartbeat of our economy and fundamental to future innovation.

He continued: “The programme will bring together cutting-edge technologies and provide the opportunity for businesses to accelerate their growth through networking and the sharing of best practice.”

Antoine Baschiera, CEO and co-founder of Early Metrics, added: “We aim to support start-ups and SMEs scale effectively, and the InsurTech Programme will provide them with access to potential customers, industry leaders, and key decision makers.”

