SSP confirms system disruption in texts to brokers

Problems follow the news that the software provider has increased its fees by 5.5%.

Brokers using the SSP Pure platform have said they are experiencing new troubles with the system, just two weeks after the most recent reported issues.

According to brokers the problems started on Friday 13 April and some of them are still experiencing difficulties this morning (16 April).

Texts

The software provider confirmed it was having problems in a series of text messages to brokers on 13 April, seen by Insurance Age.

The first message read: “We have internal system issues, which may impact Customer Portal access, call us on our usual number.”

This was followed by: “We apologise for any disruption caused by our internal system issues, we’re continuing to investigate.”

Fees

The latest problems follow the news that SSP is increasing its fees by 5.5% to cover increased regulatory changes, especially GDPR.

This was met with anger by brokers who said the system has been “very unstable” since the first major outage in 2016.

In February this year, SSP brokers confirmed that they had been experiencing outages and “intermittent issues” with the SSP Pure platform since the start of the year.

Access

Dave Chapman, director of broker at SSP, said: “I can categorically confirm that customers have access to their SSP Pure Broking application.

“A number of our customers have had issues with accessing Outlook on Friday and today. Email (Outlook) is available via Webmail, as well as on mobile and tablet devices.

“We are speaking to our customers about this, and are resolving it directly with them.”

