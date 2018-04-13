Marsh UK CEO Mark Weil to leave the broker

Weil will be succeeded by Chris Lay who was most recently CEO of Marsh Canada.

Marsh UK & Ireland CEO Mark Weil is leaving the company and will be succeeded by Chris Lay.

According to Marsh, Weil is leaving the broker to take up a senior role outside of insurance in the private equity sector, but the firm declined to give any more details.

Weil was appointed to the role in 2012.

Lay has worked at Marsh for 30 years and has most recently been serving as president and CEO of Marsh Canada.

The broker noted he had held a number of increasingly senior roles at the firm, including president of global captive solutions, head of global sales, business development leader for Marsh International, and head of the corporate division in the UK.

Lay also served on the board of Marsh Limited from 2007-2016.

His role in Canada will be taken up by Sarah Robson, currently managing director in Marsh’s US business.

Focus

John Doyle, president and CEO of Marsh, said: “We are excited to appoint Chris and Sarah to lead these important regions for us.

“They are talented, long-tenured Marsh executives who will bring a strong focus on our priorities of colleagues, clients and growth.”

Lay commented: “I am excited to be returning to the UK to lead a high-performing team I know well. As companies face an increasingly complex operating environment – navigating risks such as cyber and Brexit – Marsh is well-placed to be the trusted adviser to firms of all sizes.

“Through its market-leading data and analytics capabilities, Marsh is investing in the innovations that will enable firms to manage these risks more effectively. I look forward to working with colleagues around the region to deliver the risk and insurance services our clients need.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.