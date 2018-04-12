Phil Barton hails Clark Thomson buy as the "perfect deal"

CEO says Jelf was previously underrepresented in Scotland and opens up on the potential for future deals.

Jelf CEO Phil Barton has said the broker’s purchase of Clark Thomson will accelerate its growth strategy and expand its Scottish footprint.

Barton told Insurance Age: “This deal advances Jelf’s strategy and allows Clark Thomson’s clients to access the breadth of services within Jelf in addition to what they have had in the past.”

Barton added that the deal came about because the two brokers had a lot of “fundamental similarities”.

“Ben [Bailey, Clark Thomson MD] and I have known each other for a long time and when we sat down to discuss our respective businesses we found a lot of common ground,” he explained.

Scotland

Barton added that it was a geographically great fit which will also add to Jelf’s SME offering.

According to the CEO, Jelf has previously been underrepresented in Scotland, with offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Clark Thomson is based in Perth and Dundee with a presence across the whole of Scotland including Inverness and Kirkwall,” he continued.

Jelf will combine its existing Scottish operations and Clark Thomson into a single business unit as a result of the deal.

Redundancies

Barton stated that combining the teams would not lead to any redundancies, because there is “little to no overlap” between the two firms.

He observed: “We both have offices in Glasgow which we’ll combine, but this deal is about growth and expanding our geographic reach as well as the service to clients of Clark Thomson.

“In business school terms it’s the perfect deal.”

The combined business will be led by Ben Bailey and a management team from across both Jelf and Clark Thomson.

In February last year Clark Thomson revealed it was moving from Open GI to Acturis and Barton confirmed the deal would not have an impact on this.

He said: “When Ben and I sat down we found a lot of commonality and one of those was Acturis. This makes it easier to bring Clark Thomson into our business.”

Integration

The Scottish broker is Jelf’s first deal since it was bought by Marsh in 2015 as part of a £258m takeover. Marsh also bought Bluefin for £295m from Axa in November 2016.

Marsh brought the two businesses together and later rebranded Bluefin as Jelf.

“We’ve been somewhat busy integrating the combined Jelf and Bluefin SME business into Marsh and we spent much of 2017 doing the heavy lifting,” Barton noted.

He added: “Most of the integration process is now behind us and we saw the opportunity in our growth agenda to bring Clark Thomson into the fold.”

Acquisitions

When asked if Jelf was now set to go on the acquisition trail, Barton described the broker as an “unusual acquirer”.

“We’re the final destination and we have no intention of selling any businesses that we buy,” he explained, adding that he was only interested in vendors “looking to sell for the long-term”.

He would not give a timeframe for any future deals, but noted that Jelf would only buy businesses which add to its proposition, allow a geographic expansion or bring a unique capability.

“We will not by for scale,” he stressed.

Barton concluded: “I want to be more relevant to more clients. We’re interested in brokers who are leading in their sector.”

