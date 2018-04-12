GRP buys Thomas Sagar Insurances

GRP says deal boosts its northern footprint and follows its purchases of County Group, Camberford Law and Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought Burnley-based Thomas Sagar Insurances for an undisclosed sum.

The deal follows GRP’s purchase of a majority stake in Bromley-based specialist MGA Camberford Law, which was revealed by Insurance Age in February this year.

The firm has also bought the County Group to be its North West regional hub in January, as well as agricultural specialist Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers.

Chartered broker Sagar was founded 60 years ago and provides insurance solutions for the corporate, business and private sectors.

The broker employs 24 people and wrote over £9m gross written premium last year.

Community

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking said: “This is a quality business with an excellent track record in Lancashire, and strong ties to the community where it operates.

“We have been highly impressed with their focus on client servicing and look forward to assisting directors John and Susan Meadows and their team take Sagar to the next stage in its journey.”

Husband and wife team John and Susan Meadows will continue to run Sagar under GRP’s ownership.

John Meadows said: “GRP offered us a compelling opportunity to create value from our successful stewardship of the business, and, looking ahead, to help us become a stronger proposition under new ownership.

“Our clients will benefit from new products and services available to us via the GRP portfolio of successful MGAs and brokers, and their relationships with blue chip insurers will enable us to further improve our competitiveness.”

Boost

Bruce continued: “Sagar sits neatly between Marshall Wooldridge in Yorkshire and County Group in Cheshire/Manchester and, alongside our recent acquisition of Preston-based CCIB, delivers a considerable boost to the Northern footprint of GRP’s Broking division.

“We will continue our strategy of acquiring first class regional brokerages to join our high quality portfolio of growth businesses that deliver value for customers, staff, insurer partners and investors.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.