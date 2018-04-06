Hayes Parsons achieves chartered status

Bristol-based broker says the award will reinforce high standards of professionalism.

Hayes Parsons Insurance Brokers has been awarded chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The Bristol-based company said the title is only awarded to firms which “meet rigorous criteria relating to professionalism and capability”.

It added that it had also committed to following the CII’s Code of Ethics, saying it would reinforce “the highest standards of professional practice” at the broker.

The management team of Hayes Parsons, led by managing director James Woollam, completed a management buy-out of the company in January 2015.

Woollam said he hoped that becoming chartered would help the company with their growth plans.

Ambition

He commented: “Achieving chartered status has been an ambition of ours for some time, and I am delighted that the CII has recognised our commitment to professionalism and excellent customer service in this manner.

“This has been a real team effort and I am proud how everyone has worked so hard to achieve this goal.”

Woollam continued: “Being chartered really stands us apart from the competition and our clients can be assured that they are dealing with some of the best trained and most client focussed individuals within the insurance industry.

“Our plans for 2018 are really exciting and there will be more positive news to follow in the coming months!”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.