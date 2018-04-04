Former Jelf boss Alex Alway joins Broker Network as chairman

Alway steps up as chairman of both Broker Network and Compass following the purchase of Compass by HPS and MDP.

Compass Broker Holdings executive chairman Alex Alway has joined Broker Network as chairman.

This follows the purchase of Compass by Broker Network-owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP).

Alway will move into a wider role, replacing Ian Clark as chairman of both Broker Network and Compass.

According to Broker Network, Clark will continue to “support the leadership of the network” in a more strategic advisory role across its shareholders’ insurance sector investments.

The company detailed that both businesses will continue to operate independently.

John Lincoln will continue to lead Compass, while Andy Fairchild remains CEO of Broker Network.

Alway was CEO of Jelf for over 15 years before moving to Compass in January 2017.

Mission

In a communication to Broker Network members, Fairchild commented: “Alex’s background is in SME/mid-market UK insurance broking and having experienced it he appreciates the day to day challenges that our members face.

“He will be a great counsel for myself and the Broker Network team as well as supporting members and insurer partners and our mission to grow, protect and support independent insurance brokers.”

Meanwhile, HPS and MDP stated that the deal to buy Compass, which was revealed on 1 March this year, has now completed, following the necessary approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Compass was previously part of Gallagher but undertook a management buyout in 2016.

HPS and MDP are also backers of Ardonagh Group which includes Towergate, Autonet and Carole Nash as well as Chase Templeton, Price Forbes and Ryan Direct Group (now Direct Group).

Relationships

Alway commented: “Broker Network and Compass are both market-leaders within the network arena and provide a suite of business support services to independent brokers.

“I’m very much looking forward to developing the offerings at both companies, whilst at the same time building strong new relationships with Andy and the team at Broker Network.”

He concluded: “I’m delighted Ian will remain close to the business. His extensive broking experience and knowledge of Broker Network and its members will be invaluable as we transition into a new phase and progress our ambitions.”

