Tasker merges its retail brokers

Maestro Insurance Services and Tasker Southeast brought together to create Tasker Insurance Brokers.

Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) is merging its retail brokers Maestro Insurance Services (MIS) and Tasker Southeast (TSE) to form Tasker Insurance Brokers (TIB).

The firm noted that TIB will consist of several retail broker hubs in various locations around the UK.

TIG CEO Robert Organ flagged that the company was looking to add more brokers as hub offices.

The commercial lines broker also has specialist niche brands The Guesthouse Insurer and Pro Publican.

TIG bought Manchester-based MIS, which specialises in manufacturing, warehousing, construction and motor fleet, in 2012.

The firm renamed from Tasker Ventures to TIG in 2014. According to Paul Tasker, who was CEO at the time, the new name reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building an integrated insurance group.

Approach

Ann Bowyer, acting managing director of TIB, commented: “Both offices have great strengths in different areas of the market.

“In the last thee months we have streamlined our approach with the appointment of sales manager Chris Williams, who has been working with the teams across our offices as we look to expand in the market.”

Organ added: “The merger of our two specialist retail brokers helps to strengthen our place in the market along with our proposition moving forward.

“Whilst we are in talks with firms who are interested in joining us to become our hub offices elsewhere in the country, we’d welcome the chance to have those conversations with others.”

