Broker Network buys Knighthood Corporate Assurance Services

West Sussex-based broker makes up Broker Network's fifth "regional powerhouse".

Broker Network has bought West Sussex-based Knighthood Corporate Assurance Services.

The broker was previously owned by Sunderland Marine, part of the North Group.

The deal follows the network’s purchase of Saffron Insurance in East Anglia in January this year.

It is the network’s fifth buy as part of its strategy to build up a number of “regional powerhouses” having purchased Thompson & Richardson in December last year, Boyd Insurance in Scotland in May 2017 and Finch Commercial in October 2016.

In turn Saffron bought Continuum Insurance Brokers last week and Grove Insurance the week before.

According to the network, Knighthood will continue to operate from its current location with the same management team.

Established in West Sussex in 1969, Knighthood, which specialises in marine insurance, controls £15m of gross written premium and employs over 30 staff.

Commenting on the partnership, Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer, said: “Knighthood is an excellent business with strong opportunities for future growth.

“We believe their specialist offering, extensive client base and strong management team will bring a new dimension to Broker Network Partners.”

He continued: “We have further acquisitions planned in 2018.”

Knighthood managing director Lena Weaire added: “We are thrilled to become part of the group and excited about the broad horizon which will open up for our employees and customers.

“The prospect of strengthening our already market-leading offering is an exciting one, and making the journey from member to partner means that we can benefit from the network’s collective strength in a new way that will truly galvanise our business.”

