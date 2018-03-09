Saffron buys Grove Insurance Services

Deal follows Broker Network's purchase of Saffron in January.

Broker Network-backed Saffron Insurance has bought Bedfordshire-based broker Grove Financial Management for an undisclosed sum.

The firm, which trades as Grove Insurance Services, focuses on business insurance and lists its specialisms as including shops, offices, motor fleets and combined policies. It also has a personal lines department for car, household, high net worth and travel business.

The firm was established over 35 years ago and the team will join Saffron while continuing to trade from the existing office in Sandy.

Saffron, which has offices across East Anglia, was purchased by Broker network in January 2018 creating the network’s fourth “regional powerhouse”.

That deal followed Broker Network’s acquisition of Thompson & Richardson in December last year.

The network had previously outlined its plans to build up a number of “regional powerhouse” locations. It bought Finch Group in Reading in 2016 and Boyd Insurance in Scotland in 2017.

Success

Commenting on the latest deal, Saffron managing director David Beswick, said: “I’m delighted to announce our first acquisition since joining with Broker Network.

“David Lloyd and his team at Grove Insurance have enjoyed huge success recently and I look forward to working with them and building on that.

“This is another client- focused business that really complements our own business and David Lloyd’s decision to join us further demonstrates the appeal of Saffron and Broker Network working together.”

